Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.