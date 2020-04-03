Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:WBS opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,369,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 269,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

