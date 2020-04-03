Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

