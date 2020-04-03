Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BP plc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a report issued on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of BP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.