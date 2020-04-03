Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.