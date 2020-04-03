Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.84.

Shares of FIS opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

