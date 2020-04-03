Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

FNV opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.