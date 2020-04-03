Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

INTC stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,698 shares of company stock worth $1,457,169 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

