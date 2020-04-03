Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut by KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

