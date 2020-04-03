Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.06.

NYSE:PPG opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

