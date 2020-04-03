Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.