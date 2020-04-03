Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TELA Bio Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELA Bio in a report issued on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.