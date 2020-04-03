Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Timken Co Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Timken alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $49,940,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Timken by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $19,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 3,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 308,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.