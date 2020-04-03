Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for W W Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWW. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.62.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.89. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $170,232,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.