Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Reduced by Analyst

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wendys in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Wendys by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

