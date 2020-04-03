Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Reduced by Analyst

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

