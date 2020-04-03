Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.