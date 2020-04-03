Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Total SA Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Total in a research note issued on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 833,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,345 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

