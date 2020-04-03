Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Valley National Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

VLY opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 over the last ninety days. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.