Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Wedbush

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 260,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

