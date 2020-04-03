Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $353.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,515,354 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,318,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

