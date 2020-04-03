Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Decreased by Analyst

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Cfra upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

DPZ opened at $333.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.21. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

