Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FAST. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

