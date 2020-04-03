Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

FITB stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

