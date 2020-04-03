Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

HBAN stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $15,517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,338,000 after buying an additional 780,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.