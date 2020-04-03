Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

NYSE MTB opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

