Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Reduced by Analyst

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.25. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $985,119. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $60,903,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $26,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,374,000 after acquiring an additional 949,484 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

