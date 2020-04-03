Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.22.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

