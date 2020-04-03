Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Silicon Laboratories Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 191.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

