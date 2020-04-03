Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reduced by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

