Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares traded down 7.5% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as low as $73.63 and last traded at $74.58, 1,692,340 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,166,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

