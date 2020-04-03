Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.57. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

RAVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

