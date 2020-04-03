Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.81.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The stock has a market cap of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.18.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

