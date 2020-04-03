Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,341 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCSF. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 360,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 715,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

BCSF stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

