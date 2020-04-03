Raymond James & Associates Acquires 243 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in El Paso Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $67.99 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.47.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.