Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 20,674 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $30.62 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

