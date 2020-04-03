Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

