Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,634,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 919,922 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AERI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.