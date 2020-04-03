Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

AGI stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

