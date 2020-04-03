Raymond James & Associates Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ichor were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $400.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

