Raymond James & Associates Has $785,000 Holdings in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in China Fund were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in China Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000.

Shares of CHN opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. China Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

About China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

