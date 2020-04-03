Raymond James & Associates Has $790,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

NWN stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.