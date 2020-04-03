Raymond James & Associates Has $793,000 Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

