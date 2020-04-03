Raymond James & Associates Has $794,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,075 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,027,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,726,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $8,239,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $15.63 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

