Raymond James & Associates Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000.

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $60.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

