Raymond James & Associates Has $804,000 Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chegg were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,984 shares of company stock worth $20,578,789. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.