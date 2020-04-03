Raymond James & Associates Has $812,000 Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 669,969 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,451,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 328,408 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $10.07 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,472. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

