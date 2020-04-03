Raymond James & Associates Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 85,521 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

