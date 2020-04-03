Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,595 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,492 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.