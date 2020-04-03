Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 666,658 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,734,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 897,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MWA. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MWA opened at $7.54 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

